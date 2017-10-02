Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

CUBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Customers Bancorp (CUBI) opened at 32.62 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 82,680 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 268,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc (Customers Bancorp) is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities through its subsidiary, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers through its branches and offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania (Bucks, Berks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia Counties), Rye Brook, Melville and New York, New York (Westchester, Suffolk and New York Counties), Hamilton, New Jersey (Mercer County), Providence, Rhode Island (Providence County), Portsmouth, New Hampshire (Rockingham County) and Boston, Massachusetts (Suffolk County).

