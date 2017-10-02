Cummins Inc. (CMI) Holdings Boosted by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1,908.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 611,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,403,000 after buying an additional 45,999 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE CMI) opened at 168.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $170.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.05). Cummins had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post $7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cummins news, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $6,892,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $260,087.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,814 shares in the company, valued at $925,995.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock worth $7,320,858 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.96.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

