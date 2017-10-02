Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $11.08 Million Position in Intel Corporation (INTC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Intel Corporation makes up about 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation during the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel Corporation by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel Corporation by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 40,844 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Corporation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 183,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Corporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel Corporation news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $56,791.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $51,833.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at $55,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,748 shares of company stock valued at $698,654. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ INTC) traded up 2.219% on Monday, hitting $38.925. The stock had a trading volume of 18,909,647 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.857 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Intel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Intel Corporation Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

