Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Crown Holdings worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings by 3.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,776,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,980,000 after acquiring an additional 57,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 35.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 1,366,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,507,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 14.8% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Holdings Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/crown-holdings-inc-cck-holdings-lifted-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) opened at 59.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $61.39.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Crown Holdings had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Crown Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Crown Holdings Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.