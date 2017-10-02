Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) Holdings Cut by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International Corporation were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corporation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corporation by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corporation by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.65. 499,841 shares of the stock were exchanged. Crown Castle International Corporation has a one year low of $79.38 and a one year high of $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02.

Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Crown Castle International Corporation had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corporation will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Crown Castle International Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Bank of America Corporation raised their target price on Crown Castle International Corporation from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown Castle International Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on Crown Castle International Corporation from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Crown Castle International Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other Crown Castle International Corporation news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,019,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,074.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Corporation Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

