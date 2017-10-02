Critical Contrast: Southern (SO) vs. The Competition

Southern (NYSE: SO) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Southern to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Southern and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern -24.83% -22.86% -4.95% Southern Competitors -11.26% 2.99% 0.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern 2 4 8 0 2.43 Southern Competitors 700 3256 2451 52 2.29

Southern presently has a consensus price target of $48.82, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 6.82%. Given Southern’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Southern pays out 346.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 103.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Southern has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern’s peers have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Southern $22.65 billion $5.63 billion 73.34 Southern Competitors $7.19 billion $2.12 billion 30.23

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Southern is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern peers beat Southern on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other. The Gas distribution operations segment includes natural gas local distribution utilities that construct, manage, and maintain intrastate natural gas pipelines and gas distribution facilities in seven states. The Gas marketing services segment provides natural gas commodity and related services to customers markets that provide for customer choice. The Wholesale gas services segment engages in natural gas storage and gas pipeline arbitrage. The Gas midstream operations consist primarily of gas pipeline investments, with storage and fuels.

