Critical Contrast: CBIZ (CBZ) versus Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

CBIZ (NYSE: CBZ) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CBIZ and Interpace Diagnostics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Interpace Diagnostics Group has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than CBIZ.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $831.05 million 1.06 $91.52 million $0.83 19.58 Interpace Diagnostics Group $13.76 million 2.50 -$10.89 million ($0.96) -1.61

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Group. Interpace Diagnostics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 5.54% 9.42% 4.22% Interpace Diagnostics Group -37.08% -32.06% -11.22%

Volatility & Risk

CBIZ has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBIZ beats Interpace Diagnostics Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States. Its segments include Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services group includes accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group includes group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices segment includes managed networking and hardware services, and healthcare consulting.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc., formerly PDI, Inc., is focused on developing and commercializing molecular diagnostic tests principally focused on early detection of high potential progressors to cancer and leveraging the latest technology and personalized medicine for patient diagnosis and management. The Company operates through molecular diagnostics segment. It offers molecular tests, such as PancraGen, which is a pancreatic cyst molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy, and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules risk of malignancy utilizing a gene expression assay. Through its molecular diagnostics business, the Company provides diagnostic options for detecting genetic and other molecular alterations that are associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers, which are focused on early detection of cancer.

