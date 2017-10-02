Critical Comparison: Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) versus DTE Energy (DTE)

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Otter Tail Corporation has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otter Tail Corporation and DTE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail Corporation $820.02 million 2.09 $191.22 million $1.72 25.20 DTE Energy $11.89 billion 1.62 $2.50 billion $5.83 18.42

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail Corporation. DTE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Otter Tail Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Otter Tail Corporation pays out 74.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DTE Energy has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. DTE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Otter Tail Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Otter Tail Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DTE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Otter Tail Corporation and DTE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail Corporation 0 1 1 0 2.50 DTE Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57

Otter Tail Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.42%. DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $109.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.66%. Given DTE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Otter Tail Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares Otter Tail Corporation and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail Corporation 8.35% 10.14% 3.57% DTE Energy 8.80% 10.67% 3.20%

Summary

DTE Energy beats Otter Tail Corporation on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otter Tail Corporation

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP). The Manufacturing segment consists of businesses in manufacturing activities, such as contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication and painting, and production of material and handling trays and horticultural containers. These businesses have manufacturing facilities in Georgia, Illinois and Minnesota and sell products primarily in the United States. The Plastics segment consists of businesses producing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe at plants in North Dakota and Arizona. The PVC pipe is sold primarily in the upper Midwest and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company’s manufacturing and plastic pipe businesses are owned by its subsidiary, Varistar Corporation.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company is an energy company. Its segments include Electric, which consists of DTE Electric Company, which is engaged in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan; Gas, which consists of DTE Gas Company, which is engaged in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan; Gas Storage and Pipelines, which consists of natural gas pipeline, gathering and storage businesses; Power and Industrial Projects, which consists of projects that deliver energy and utility-type products and services to industrial, commercial and institutional customers, and sell electricity from renewable energy projects; Energy Trading, which consists of energy marketing and trading operations, and Corporate and Other, which includes various holding company activities and holds certain non-utility debt.

