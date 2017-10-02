Critical Comparison: Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) versus Its Rivals

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE: BK) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment Management & Fund Operators” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) $15.55 billion N/A 15.69 Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Competitors $2.88 billion $924.36 million 7.07

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 49.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The)’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) 2 8 3 2 2.33 Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Competitors 358 1791 1809 62 2.39

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) currently has a consensus price target of $53.71, suggesting a potential upside of 1.31%. As a group, “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies have a potential upside of 5.34%. Given Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The)’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) 23.35% 10.35% 1.07% Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Competitors -44.72% 7.59% 5.17%

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had $29.9 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $1.6 trillion in assets under management. The Company’s Investment Management boutiques offer a range of actively managed equity, fixed income, alternative and liability-driven investments, along with passive products and cash management. The Company offers asset servicing, clearing services, issuer services and treasury services to its clients.

