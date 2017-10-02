Critical Analysis: Fortinet (FTNT) versus CSG Systems International (CSGS)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

CSG Systems International pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fortinet does not pay a dividend. CSG Systems International pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Fortinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 8.10% 24.76% 7.99% Fortinet 4.71% 9.36% 3.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and Fortinet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $769.66 million 1.68 $144.79 million $1.90 21.11 Fortinet $1.38 billion 4.57 $142.32 million $0.37 96.87

CSG Systems International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Fortinet. CSG Systems International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortinet has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CSG Systems International and Fortinet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fortinet 1 8 18 0 2.63

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.21%. Fortinet has a consensus target price of $40.79, suggesting a potential upside of 13.82%. Given CSG Systems International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Fortinet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Fortinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Fortinet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Fortinet on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSG) is a provider of business support solutions primarily serving the communications industry. The Company provides business support solutions (BSS) to the communications service providers (CSPs), as well as clients in various industries. CSG’s solutions coordinate and manage various aspects of a service provider’s customer interactions, from the initial activation of customer accounts, to the support and fulfillment of various services, and through the calculation, presentment, and accounts receivables management of monthly customer statements. The Company’s primary product solutions include Revenue Management & Customer Experience Solutions; Customer Interaction Management; Managed Services; Mediation and Data Management, and Wholesale Settlement and Routing. The Company employs professional services across various sectors, including solution architecture, project management, systems implementation and business consultancy.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc. is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats. The Company’s product offerings consist of its FortiGate product family, along with its FortiManager central management and FortiAnalyzer central logging and reporting product families. Its cybersecurity platform includes a range of products, which include its FortiMail e-mail security, FortiSandbox advanced threat protection (ATP), FortiWeb Web application firewall, FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances, as well as its FortiClient endpoint security software, FortiAP secure wireless access points and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products.

