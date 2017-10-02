Cree, Inc. (CREE) Stake Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,473 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cree worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 13,401.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,080,185 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cree by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,886,898 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $184,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,768 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 50.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,193 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 220,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cree by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,990,764 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $213,594,000 after purchasing an additional 195,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cree by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,837 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc. (CREE) opened at 28.19 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. The firm’s market cap is $2.75 billion.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The LED producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.82 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CREE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stephens downgraded Cree from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America Corporation dropped their price objective on Cree from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

