Credit Suisse Group set a €23.40 ($27.86) target price on Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIV. Deutsche Bank AG set a €26.00 ($30.95) price target on shares of Vivendi SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €23.30 ($27.74) price objective on Vivendi SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.76) price objective on Vivendi SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.43) price objective on Vivendi SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €25.00 ($29.76) target price on Vivendi SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.89 ($26.06).

Get Vivendi SA alerts:

Shares of Vivendi SA (VIV) opened at 21.42 on Friday. Vivendi SA has a one year low of €15.96 and a one year high of €21.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of €26.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€23.40” Price Target for Vivendi SA (VIV)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/credit-suisse-group-reiterates-23-40-price-target-for-vivendi-sa-viv.html.

About Vivendi SA

Vivendi SA is engaged in media and content businesses. The Company operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. Its segments include Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.