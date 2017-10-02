Cranswick plc (CWK) Earns Hold Rating from Whitman Howard

Whitman Howard reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) in a research report released on Friday. Whitman Howard currently has a GBX 2,700 ($36.31) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWK. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,990 ($40.21) price target on shares of Cranswick plc in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,870 ($38.60) price objective on shares of Cranswick plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,225 ($43.37) price objective on shares of Cranswick plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.97) price objective on shares of Cranswick plc in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,800 ($37.65).

Cranswick plc (LON CWK) opened at 2954.00 on Friday. Cranswick plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,092.35 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,092.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,975.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,794.24. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.49 billion.

In other news, insider Jim Brisby sold 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,832 ($38.08), for a total value of £366,036 ($492,248.52). Also, insider Mark Bottomley purchased 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,787 ($37.48) per share, with a total value of £780.36 ($1,049.44).

About Cranswick plc

Cranswick plc is a supplier of food products. The Company operates through Foods segment, which is engaged in the manufacture and supply of food products to the United Kingdom grocery retailers, the food service sector and other food producers. The Company provides a range of pork, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, cooked poultry, charcuterie, hand-cured and air-dried bacon, gourmet pastry products and sandwiches through retail, food servicing and manufacturing channels.

