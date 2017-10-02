Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Continues to Hold Position in Ford Motor Company (F)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 133.0% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 584,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 333,821 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 11.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Vetr upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.76 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Hinrichs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,964. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

