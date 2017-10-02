Craig Hallum Downgrades IZEA Inc. (IZEA) to Hold

IZEA Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IZEA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

IZEA (NASDAQ:IZEA) traded down 1.41% during trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,091,494 shares. The firm’s market cap is $39.94 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. IZEA has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

IZEA (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. IZEA had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IZEA will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of IZEA Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in IZEA were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA

IZEA, Inc (IZEA) operates online marketplaces that facilitate transactions between brands and influential content creators. These creators produce and distribute text, videos and photos on behalf of brands through Websites, blogs and social media channels. Its technology enables transactions to be completed at scale through the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics and payment processing.

