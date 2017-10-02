CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 174,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 194,012 shares.The stock last traded at $271.19 and had previously closed at $268.25.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.46 and its 200-day moving average is $251.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $237.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.38 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post $4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $482,656.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in CoStar Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CoStar Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in CoStar Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CoStar Group by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

