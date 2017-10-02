Costain Group PLC (COST) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.86) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Costain Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Costain Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised Costain Group PLC to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 560 ($7.53) in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Costain Group PLC (COST) opened at 446.75 on Friday. Costain Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 321.00 and a one year high of GBX 494.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 468.14 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 452.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About Costain Group PLC

Costain Group PLC is a technology-based engineering solutions provider. The Company offers consulting, project delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The Company operates through two segments: Natural Resources and Infrastructure plus Alcaidesa in Spain. The Infrastructure segment operates in the highways, rail and nuclear markets.

