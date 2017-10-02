Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Corrections Corp. of America (NYSE: CXW):

10/2/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

9/26/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

9/21/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

9/18/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

9/14/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

9/12/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

9/6/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

9/1/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/31/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

8/30/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

8/24/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

8/23/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

8/21/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/18/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/15/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

8/8/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

8/4/2017 – Corrections Corp. of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Shares of Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) opened at 26.77 on Monday. Corrections Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Corrections Corp. of America (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $436.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.92 million. Corrections Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corrections Corp. of America will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Corrections Corp. of America’s payout ratio is currently 93.86%.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $61,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,083 shares in the company, valued at $805,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $128,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,194.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,360 shares of company stock worth $451,474 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, is a diversified government solutions company. The Company provides partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities and operates prison in the United States. The Company’s business offerings include CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Properties, and CoreCivic Community.

