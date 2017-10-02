Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) Position Reduced by Hancock Holding Co.

Hancock Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CMT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Hancock Holding Co. owned about 0.14% of Core Molding Technologies worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 3,375 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $73,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,439.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) opened at 21.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.26. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEMKT:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. The Company along with its subsidiaries operates in the plastics market in a family of products known as reinforced plastics. It operates through manufacturing of SMC and molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics segment.

