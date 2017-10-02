Contrasting United Dominion Realty Trust (UDR) and The Competition

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Residential REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare United Dominion Realty Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Dominion Realty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Dominion Realty Trust 30.74% 10.40% 3.97% United Dominion Realty Trust Competitors 18.59% 5.04% 1.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Dominion Realty Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Dominion Realty Trust 2 9 3 0 2.07 United Dominion Realty Trust Competitors 288 1342 1281 36 2.36

United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $38.89, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies have a potential upside of 1.63%. Given United Dominion Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Dominion Realty Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

United Dominion Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. United Dominion Realty Trust pays out 112.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 119.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. United Dominion Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Dominion Realty Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio United Dominion Realty Trust $979.22 million $616.47 million 34.57 United Dominion Realty Trust Competitors $702.65 million $394.70 million 0.31

United Dominion Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. United Dominion Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

United Dominion Realty Trust has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Dominion Realty Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Dominion Realty Trust beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s consolidated real estate portfolio included 127 communities located in 18 markets, with a total of 39,454 completed apartment homes. As of December 31, 2016, the Company also had an ownership interest in 27 communities containing 6,849 apartment homes through unconsolidated joint ventures or partnerships. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were in various locations, such as Orange County, San Francisco and Los Angeles in California; Seattle, Washington; Richmond, Virginia; Baltimore, Maryland; Orlando and Tampa in Florida; Nashville, Tennessee, and Dallas and Austin in Texas.

