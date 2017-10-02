Contrasting Talend (TLND) & Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) and Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Talend S.A. alerts:

Talend has a beta of 3.7, suggesting that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac Corporation has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Talend and Fair Isaac Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend 0 0 7 0 3.00 Fair Isaac Corporation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Talend currently has a consensus price target of $40.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%. Fair Isaac Corporation has a consensus price target of $142.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Fair Isaac Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac Corporation is more favorable than Talend.

Profitability

This table compares Talend and Fair Isaac Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend -20.62% -159.94% -17.00% Fair Isaac Corporation 13.15% 27.84% 9.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talend and Fair Isaac Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend $126.53 million 9.05 -$24.55 million ($0.99) -41.35 Fair Isaac Corporation $914.79 million 4.70 $202.17 million $3.72 37.77

Fair Isaac Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Talend. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fair Isaac Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Talend does not pay a dividend. Fair Isaac Corporation pays out 1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of Talend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Fair Isaac Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Fair Isaac Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fair Isaac Corporation beats Talend on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talend

Talend SA is a provider of open source integration solutions for data-oriented companies and integration platform under Apache Spark. The Company’s platform enables users to connect data and applications on-premise or in the cloud, in real time or in batch, Big Data or reference data. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. Its free products are Data Preparation and Talend Open Studio, including Open Studio for Big Data, Open Studio for Data Integration, Open Studio for Data Quality, Open Studio for ESB and Open Studio for MDM. Its product, Talend Data Fabric, is a data platform. Talend Data Fabric combines big data, data integration, cloud, reference data management, data preparation and application integration in a single platform with a common development environment and management.

About Fair Isaac Corporation

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and connect decisions. The Company operates through three segments: Applications, Scores and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes pre-configured decision management applications designed for a specific type of business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections and insurance claims management. The Scores segment includes business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers. The Decision Management Software segment consists of analytic and decision management software tools that clients can use to create their own custom decision management applications, its new FICO Decision Management Suite, as well as associated professional services.

Receive News & Ratings for Talend S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.