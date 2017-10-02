Contrasting PVH Corp. (PVH) & Its Competitors

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel & Accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PVH Corp. to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PVH Corp. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH Corp. 0 3 12 0 2.80 PVH Corp. Competitors 302 1354 1927 76 2.49

PVH Corp. presently has a consensus price target of $138.86, suggesting a potential upside of 10.15%. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories” companies have a potential upside of 3.53%. Given PVH Corp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PVH Corp. is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of PVH Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of PVH Corp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PVH Corp. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio PVH Corp. $8.41 billion $1.14 billion 24.10 PVH Corp. Competitors $2.68 billion $378.34 million -3.96

PVH Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. PVH Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

PVH Corp. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. PVH Corp. pays out 2.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 40.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

PVH Corp. has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PVH Corp.’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PVH Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH Corp. 4.96% 11.67% 5.13% PVH Corp. Competitors -1,512.44% -11.23% -7.75%

Summary

PVH Corp. beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About PVH Corp.

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of various brand names, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Eagle, which are owned, and Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection and Chaps, which are licensed, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. The Company designs and markets dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, intimate apparel, swim products and handbags, footwear and other related products.

