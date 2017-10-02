Contrasting PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) and YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE: PTR) and YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PetroChina Company Limited and YPF Sociedad Anonima, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina Company Limited 0 3 4 0 2.57 YPF Sociedad Anonima 1 0 2 0 2.33

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a consensus price target of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 3.98%. Given YPF Sociedad Anonima’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YPF Sociedad Anonima is more favorable than PetroChina Company Limited.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroChina Company Limited and YPF Sociedad Anonima’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina Company Limited $283.83 billion 0.41 $44.65 billion $1.60 40.07 YPF Sociedad Anonima $13.18 billion 0.66 $3.51 billion ($4.85) -4.59

PetroChina Company Limited has higher revenue and earnings than YPF Sociedad Anonima. YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetroChina Company Limited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina Company Limited and YPF Sociedad Anonima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina Company Limited 1.08% 1.78% 1.02% YPF Sociedad Anonima -12.86% -4.17% -1.18%

Volatility and Risk

PetroChina Company Limited has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF Sociedad Anonima has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PetroChina Company Limited pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. YPF Sociedad Anonima pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. PetroChina Company Limited pays out 86.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. YPF Sociedad Anonima pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of PetroChina Company Limited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PetroChina Company Limited beats YPF Sociedad Anonima on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroChina Company Limited Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and distribution of oil and gas. The Company mainly operates through four business segments. The Exploration and Production segment is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and sales of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemical Products segment is principally engaged in the refining of crude oil and petroleum products, as well as the production and sales of basic petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products and other chemical products. The Sales segment is principally engaged in the sales of refined petroleum products. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment is engaged in the transportation and sales of natural gas, crude oil and refined petroleum products.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts. The Company’s Downstream segment is engaged in the refining, transport, purchase of crude oil and natural gas from third parties and intersegment sales, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, refined products, petrochemicals, electric power generation and natural gas distribution. The Company’s Corporate and Other segment carries out other activities.

