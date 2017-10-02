Contrasting Franklin Resources (BEN) and American Capital (ACAS)

Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) and American Capital (NASDAQ:ACAS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Capital has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of American Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of American Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. American Capital does not pay a dividend. Franklin Resources pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Capital has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Franklin Resources and American Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 3 6 1 0 1.80 American Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.12%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than American Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and American Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 27.30% 13.96% 10.41% American Capital 150.00% 12.58% 11.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Resources and American Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $6.39 billion 3.90 $2.31 billion $3.06 14.62 American Capital N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -149.90

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than American Capital. American Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats American Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world. The Company offers its investment products and services under the Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2 and LibertyShares brand names. Its products include investment funds and institutional, high net-worth and separately managed accounts (collectively, sponsored investment products (SIPs)). It offers various types of SIPs, such as the United States funds, cross-border funds, local/regional funds, and other managed accounts, alternative investment products and trusts. Its investment funds include the United States-registered funds, non-United States-registered funds and unregistered funds.

About American Capital

Acas LLC., formerly American Capital, Ltd. (American Capital) is a global asset manager and private equity firm. American Capital, both directly and through its asset management business, originates, underwrites and manages investments in middle market private equity, leveraged finance, real estate, energy and structured products. It primarily invests in senior and mezzanine debt and equity in buyouts of private companies sponsored by the Company (American Capital One Stop Buyouts) or sponsored by other private equity funds and provide capital directly to early-stage and mature private and small public companies (Sponsor Finance and Other Investments). It also invests in first and second lien floating rate loans to the United States-based companies (Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRL) and structured finance investments (Structured Products), including collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and commercial mortgages, and commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS).

