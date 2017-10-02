Contrasting CryoLife (CRY) and LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

CryoLife (NYSE: CRY) and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

CryoLife has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova PLC has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CryoLife and LivaNova PLC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife 0 0 3 0 3.00 LivaNova PLC 1 2 4 0 2.43

CryoLife presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.94%. LivaNova PLC has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.42%. Given LivaNova PLC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova PLC is more favorable than CryoLife.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CryoLife and LivaNova PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife $183.16 million 4.25 $23.56 million $0.33 70.45 LivaNova PLC $1.21 billion 2.90 $191.69 million $0.57 125.96

LivaNova PLC has higher revenue and earnings than CryoLife. CryoLife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivaNova PLC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CryoLife and LivaNova PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife 6.16% 7.41% 4.95% LivaNova PLC 2.26% 9.08% 6.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of CryoLife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of LivaNova PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CryoLife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of LivaNova PLC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LivaNova PLC beats CryoLife on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc. (CryoLife) is a medical device manufacturer and processor, and is engaged in the distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac surgical procedures. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes medical devices, such as BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, BioFoam Surgical Matrix, On-X Life Technologies Holdings, Inc. valves and surgical products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, PerClot and PhotoFix. PhotoFix is a pericardial patch stabilized using a dye-mediated photo-fixation process that requires no glutaraldehyde. The Preservation Services segment includes external services, such as preservation of cardiac and vascular tissues. The cardiac and vascular human tissues distributed by CryoLife include the CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valve and the CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch, both of which are processed using CryoLife’s SynerGraft technology.

About LivaNova PLC

LivaNova PLC is a medical device company focused on the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments include Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Neuromodulation and Other. The Cardiac Surgery segment is engaged in the development, production and sale of cardiovascular surgery products. Cardiac Surgery products include oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion, mechanical heart valves and tissue heart valves. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failure. Cardiac Rhythm Management products include high-voltage defibrillators Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy device (CRT-D) and low-voltage pacemakers. The Neuromodulation segment is engaged in the design, development and marketing of neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment resistant depression.

