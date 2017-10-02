Contrasting Buenaventura Mining (BVN) and Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE: BVN) and Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Buenaventura Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold Corporation does not pay a dividend. Buenaventura Mining pays out -5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Buenaventura Mining and Kinross Gold Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buenaventura Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kinross Gold Corporation 0 6 5 1 2.58

Buenaventura Mining presently has a consensus price target of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.66%. Kinross Gold Corporation has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.89%. Given Buenaventura Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Buenaventura Mining is more favorable than Kinross Gold Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares Buenaventura Mining and Kinross Gold Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buenaventura Mining -33.54% -11.01% -7.92% Kinross Gold Corporation 1.54% 3.63% 1.95%

Risk and Volatility

Buenaventura Mining has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold Corporation has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Buenaventura Mining and Kinross Gold Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buenaventura Mining $1.09 billion 3.61 $290.92 million ($1.44) -8.88 Kinross Gold Corporation $3.48 billion 1.52 $1.04 billion $0.05 84.82

Kinross Gold Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Buenaventura Mining. Buenaventura Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Buenaventura Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Buenaventura Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinross Gold Corporation beats Buenaventura Mining on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (Buenaventura) is a precious metals company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver and other metals in Peru. The Company’s segments include Production and sale of minerals; Exploration and development activities; Construction and engineering services; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares (mainly in Minera Yanacocha S.R.L. and S.M.R.L. Chaupiloma Dos de Cajamarca), and Industrial activities. The Company operates the Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, Mallay and Breapampa mines and has controlling interests in over three other mining companies, which operate the Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay and La Zanja mines. It also owns an electric power transmission company, a hydroelectric plant, a processing plant and an engineering services consulting company and non-controlling interests in various other mining companies.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross Gold Corporation is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. The Company’s segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. Fort Knox is an open-pit gold mine located in Fairbanks, Alaska. Round Mountain open-pit mine is located in Nye County, Nevada. Bald Mountain open-pit mine is located in Nevada. Kettle River-Buckhorn mine is located in northern Washington State. The Kupol segment includes the Kupol and Dvoinoye mines. Paracatu is a gold mine located in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Maricunga open pit mine is located in Copiapo, Chile. Tasiast mine is located in north-western Mauritania. Chirano is located in southwestern Ghana.

