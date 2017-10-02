Contrasting Blackbaud (BLKB) and The Competition

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is one of 118 public companies in the “Software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Blackbaud to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Blackbaud pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Blackbaud pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 62.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackbaud and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $757.18 million $131.91 million 86.08 Blackbaud Competitors $1.51 billion $446.17 million 41.53

Blackbaud’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blackbaud. Blackbaud is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackbaud and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 1 3 5 0 2.44 Blackbaud Competitors 389 2317 4404 115 2.59

Blackbaud currently has a consensus price target of $85.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.90%. As a group, “Software” companies have a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Blackbaud’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackbaud has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of shares of all “Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Blackbaud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud 6.46% 30.88% 6.29% Blackbaud Competitors -41.94% -25.07% -9.86%

Volatility & Risk

Blackbaud has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud’s peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackbaud peers beat Blackbaud on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. is a cloud software company. The Company offers a range of cloud and on-premise solutions, as well as a resource network that empowers and connects organizations of all sizes. Its segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU). The GMBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all emerging and mid-sized prospects and customers in North America. The ECBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all large and/or strategic prospects and customers in North America. The IBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all prospects and customers outside of North America. It operates in four geographic regions: the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. Its portfolio of software and services supports nonprofit fundraising and relationship management, digital marketing, advocacy, accounting, payments and analytics.

