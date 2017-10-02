Contrasting Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) & Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) and Banco Santander-Chile (NASDAQ:BSAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 22.81% 15.93% 1.03% Banco Santander-Chile 29.10% 20.58% 1.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Customers Bancorp and Banco Santander-Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Banco Santander-Chile 0 2 1 0 2.33

Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.76%. Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.49%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Santander-Chile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Banco Santander-Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $288.30 million 3.48 $74.98 million $2.44 13.37 Banco Santander-Chile $2.28 billion 6.14 N/A N/A N/A

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Banco Santander-Chile.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats Customers Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (Customers Bancorp) is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities through its subsidiary, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers through its branches and offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania (Bucks, Berks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia Counties), Rye Brook, Melville and New York, New York (Westchester, Suffolk and New York Counties), Hamilton, New Jersey (Mercer County), Providence, Rhode Island (Providence County), Portsmouth, New Hampshire (Rockingham County) and Boston, Massachusetts (Suffolk County). The Bank also provides liquidity to the mortgage market nationwide through the operation of its loans to mortgage banking companies. The Bank offers a range of traditional loan and deposit banking products, and financial services. Customers Bank offers a range of lending products.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile (the Bank), formerly Banco Santander Chile, is a Chilean bank. The Bank’s segments include Retail banking, Middle-market, Global Corporate Banking and Corporate Activities (Other). The Retail Banking segment consists of individuals and small to middle-sized entities (SMEs). The Middle-market segment serves companies and large corporations. The Global Corporate Banking segment consists of foreign and domestic multinational companies. The Corporate Activities segment includes its Financial Management Division, which develops global management functions. It provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to its customers, including Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance a range of commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts and credit lines and a range of retail banking services, including mortgage financing. In addition to its traditional banking operations, the Bank offers a range of financial services.

