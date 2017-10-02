Continental Building Products (CBPX) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Continental Building Products (NYSE: CBPX) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Continental Building Products to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Continental Building Products Inc. alerts:

Continental Building Products has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Building Products’ competitors have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Building Products and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Building Products 9.16% 15.45% 7.55% Continental Building Products Competitors -23.72% 870.83% 5.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Continental Building Products and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Building Products 0 2 1 0 2.33 Continental Building Products Competitors 99 544 835 23 2.52

Continental Building Products currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. As a group, “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies have a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Continental Building Products’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Building Products has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of shares of all “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Continental Building Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Continental Building Products and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Building Products $474.02 million $131.29 million 23.85 Continental Building Products Competitors $2.53 billion $321.97 million 29.18

Continental Building Products’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Continental Building Products. Continental Building Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Continental Building Products competitors beat Continental Building Products on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company operates through wallboard segment. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R). It offers customers a range of gypsum wallboard products, including LiftLite, its lightweight product designed to lift and install; its Mold Defense line of products designed for protection against mold and mildew, and its Weather Defense line of moisture and mold-resistant exterior sheathing. The Company also operates a finishing products business that manufactures a line of joint compounds at its plant in Silver Grove (Kentucky) and its joint compound plant in Chambly (Quebec). The Company manufactures gypsum wallboard related products for commercial and residential buildings and houses. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are concentrated in the eastern United States and eastern Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.