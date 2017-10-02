Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) Lifted to Buy at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CONN. UBS AG raised Conn’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) opened at 28.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm’s market cap is $878.45 million.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $366.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.97 million. Conn’s had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter worth $2,202,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 77.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Conn’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter worth $640,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to a credit solution for its core credit constrained consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The Retail segment includes product categories, such as furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom; home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges; Consumer electronics, including liquid-crystal-display (LED), organic LED (OLED), Ultra high definition (HD) and Internet-ready televisions, and home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

