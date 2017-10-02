Cone Midstream Partners LP (CNNX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Cone Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNNX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cone Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cone Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cone Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cone Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut their price objective on shares of Cone Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of Cone Midstream Partners (CNNX) traded up 2.40% during trading on Monday, hitting $16.22. 210,550 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.63. Cone Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

Cone Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Cone Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 45.95%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cone Midstream Partners will post $1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cone Midstream Partners by 106.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,001,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 515,457 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Cone Midstream Partners by 341.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 234,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 181,654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cone Midstream Partners by 166.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cone Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Castleton Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cone Midstream Partners by 455.0% in the second quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONE Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL) and Noble Energy, Inc (Noble Energy). The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets to service CONSOL’s and Noble Energy’s production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

