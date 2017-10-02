Comparing Travelzoo (TZOO) & Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) and Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Travelzoo Inc. alerts:

This table compares Travelzoo and Tuniu Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $122.77 million 0.89 $10.15 million $0.45 19.11 Tuniu Corporation $1.06 billion 0.69 -$243.11 million ($1.96) -3.99

Travelzoo has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tuniu Corporation. Tuniu Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travelzoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and Tuniu Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 5.23% 22.26% 7.72% Tuniu Corporation -23.64% -34.20% -17.07%

Risk and Volatility

Travelzoo has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu Corporation has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Travelzoo and Tuniu Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuniu Corporation 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tuniu Corporation has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 48.34%. Given Tuniu Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tuniu Corporation is more favorable than Travelzoo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 58.5% of Travelzoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Tuniu Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Tuniu Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, formerly Travelzoo Inc., is a media commerce company. The Company informs over 28 million members in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, as well as various Website users, about the travel and entertainment deals available from a range of companies. The Company operates through three segments: Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. The Asia Pacific segment consists of the Company’s operations in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia. The Europe segment consists of the Company’s operations in France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. The North America segment consists of Travelzoo’s operations in Canada and the United States. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo Websites, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, the Newsflash e-mail alert service, the SuperSearch pay-per-click travel search tool, and the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by Travelzoo.

Tuniu Corporation Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation is an online leisure travel company. The Company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its online platform, which consists of its tuniu.com Website and mobile platform, provides product and travel information to enable leisure travelers to plan their travels. Its organized tours offer pre-arranged itineraries, transportation, accommodations, entertainment, meals and tour guide services. Its self-guided tours consist of combinations of flights and hotel bookings and other optional add-ons, such as airport pick-ups. Its other travel-related services include sales of tourist attraction tickets, visa processing services, financial services, hotel booking services and air ticketing services. Its online platform contains travel guides featuring photos, information and recommendations for all destinations it covers.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.