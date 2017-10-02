Comparing Air Methods Corp (AIRM) and The Competition

Air Methods Corp (NASDAQ: AIRM) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Healthcare Facilities & Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Air Methods Corp to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air Methods Corp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Air Methods Corp N/A N/A 16.58 Air Methods Corp Competitors $6.12 billion $881.66 million 35.54

Air Methods Corp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Air Methods Corp. Air Methods Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Air Methods Corp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Methods Corp 6.67% 14.18% 4.43% Air Methods Corp Competitors 9.36% 0.46% 0.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Air Methods Corp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Methods Corp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Air Methods Corp Competitors 266 1582 1975 38 2.46

Air Methods Corp currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.05%. As a group, “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies have a potential downside of 8.96%. Given Air Methods Corp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Air Methods Corp is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of shares of all “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Air Methods Corp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Air Methods Corp has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Methods Corp’s peers have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air Methods Corp peers beat Air Methods Corp on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Air Methods Corp Company Profile

Air Methods Corporation is engaged in providing air medical emergency transport services and systems throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Air Medical Services (AMS), Tourism and United Rotorcraft (UR) Division. As of December 31, 2016, its AMS Division provided air medical transportation services in 41 states to the general population as an independent service (also called community-based services) and to hospitals or other institutions under exclusive operating agreements (also called hospital-based services). It transports persons requiring intensive medical care from either the scene of an accident or general care hospitals to skilled trauma centers or tertiary care centers. As of December 31, 2016, its Air Medical Services Division operated 394 helicopters and 31 fixed wing aircrafts under both Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) and Visual Flight Rules (VFR). As of December 31, 2016, its Tourism Division operated 63 helicopters and two fixed wing aircrafts.

