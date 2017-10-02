Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 40,266 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,266 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,924.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,718,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,213,733,000 after acquiring an additional 61,521,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,646,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,416,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,400 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,988,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,640 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,498,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Drexel Hamilton raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) opened at 89.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $89.89.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 74% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $2,192,219.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian T. Crutcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $4,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,440 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,301 shares of company stock valued at $17,259,256 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

