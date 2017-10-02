Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Holdings Lifted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Commerce Bancshares worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5,297.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,752,000 after buying an additional 7,370,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,025,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 814.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 955,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,296,000 after acquiring an additional 850,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,353,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,107,000 after acquiring an additional 785,218 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after acquiring an additional 359,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Capps sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $548,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,230.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery D. Aberdeen sold 687 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $40,594.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) opened at 57.77 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $305.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.44 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

