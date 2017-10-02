Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investments Corp in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp by 0.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

In related news, Director Brian Taylor bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $321,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,761.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. purchased 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $282,145.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 118,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,821. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE TWO) opened at 10.08 on Monday. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.59. Two Harbors Investments Corp shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 2nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Two Harbors Investments Corp had a net margin of 72.15% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. Two Harbors Investments Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Two Harbors Investments Corp Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

