Comerica Bank Purchases New Holdings in Gazit-Globe Ltd. (GZT)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GZT. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gazit-Globe by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,075,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,343,000 after buying an additional 171,525 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gazit-Globe during the second quarter worth $674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gazit-Globe by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57,374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gazit-Globe during the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Gazit-Globe by 68.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Chaim Katzman sold 1,055,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $67,885,239.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several research firms have issued reports on GZT. BidaskClub upgraded Gazit-Globe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gazit-Globe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Gazit-Globe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gazit-Globe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (GZT) opened at 9.73 on Monday. Gazit-Globe Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Gazit-Globe (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Gazit-Globe had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $191.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.0966 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

About Gazit-Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. is a real estate company specialized in retail premises. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and management of properties. Its segments include Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Estonia and Denmark. It focuses on supermarket-anchored shopping centers in urban growth markets.

