Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Holdings Held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ held its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Comcast Corporation makes up approximately 1.0% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 97.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,519,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,499,933,000 after buying an additional 98,570,377 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 97.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 97,454,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,663,324,000 after buying an additional 48,147,456 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 95.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,716,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,244,768,000 after buying an additional 29,199,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 103.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,323,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,117,212,000 after buying an additional 28,597,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 56.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,799,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,129,000 after buying an additional 12,625,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Argus increased their price target on Comcast Corporation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on Comcast Corporation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

In other Comcast Corporation news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 2,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $83,186.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $916,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $144,932.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,982 shares of company stock valued at $385,050 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 38.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $181.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Comcast Corporation had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Comcast Corporation Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

