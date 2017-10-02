Colony Starwood Homes (SFR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Waypoint Homes is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owners and operators of single-family rental homes primarily in the United States. It acquires, renovates, leases, maintains and manages single-family homes. Starwood Waypoint Homes, formerly known as Colony Starwood Homes, is based in the United States. “

Get Colony Starwood Homes alerts:

SFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FBR & Co lifted their price target on Colony Starwood Homes from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Colony Starwood Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Colony Starwood Homes in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wood & Company assumed coverage on Colony Starwood Homes in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Colony Starwood Homes in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Colony Starwood Homes (SFR) opened at 36.37 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.69 billion. Colony Starwood Homes has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83.

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Colony Starwood Homes had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Colony Starwood Homes’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colony Starwood Homes will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/colony-starwood-homes-sfr-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Colony Starwood Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 59.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Colony Starwood Homes by 32.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Starwood Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Colony Starwood Homes Company Profile

Starwood Waypoint Homes, formerly Colony Starwood Homes, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Starwood Homes (SFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Starwood Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Starwood Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.