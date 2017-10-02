Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Stake Held by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC maintained its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE CL) opened at 72.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.81. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $77.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3,121.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $999,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,353.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Justin Skala sold 74,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $5,392,858.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,177 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,304.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,969 shares of company stock worth $15,693,933 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

