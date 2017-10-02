CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Multiline Utilities” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CMS Energy Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of CMS Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “Multiline Utilities” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CMS Energy Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Multiline Utilities” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CMS Energy Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy Corporation 0 4 5 0 2.56 CMS Energy Corporation Competitors 362 1065 832 9 2.22

CMS Energy Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. As a group, “Multiline Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 7.79%. Given CMS Energy Corporation’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CMS Energy Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CMS Energy Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy Corporation 8.52% 12.98% 2.64% CMS Energy Corporation Competitors 8.68% 8.64% 1.99%

Dividends

CMS Energy Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy Corporation pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Multiline Utilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 71.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CMS Energy Corporation has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CMS Energy Corporation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy Corporation $6.51 billion $2.06 billion 23.28 CMS Energy Corporation Competitors $8.16 billion $2.17 billion 20.50

CMS Energy Corporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CMS Energy Corporation. CMS Energy Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

CMS Energy Corporation has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMS Energy Corporation’s peers have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CMS Energy Corporation peers beat CMS Energy Corporation on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About CMS Energy Corporation

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates through three segments: electric utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Michigan; gas utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in Michigan, and enterprises, which consists of various subsidiaries engaging primarily in domestic independent power production. The Company is the parent holding company of various subsidiaries, including Consumers Energy Company (Consumers), an electric and gas utility company, and CMS Enterprises Company (CMS Enterprises), a domestic independent power producer. Consumers serves individuals and businesses operating in the alternative energy, automotive, chemical, metal, and food products industries, as well as a group of other industries.

