CME Group Inc. (CME) Holdings Maintained by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY held its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ CME) opened at 135.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average is $122.14. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.73.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 46.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.22.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 21,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $2,702,660.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,985.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,244 shares of company stock worth $6,021,890 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

