Cloudera (CLDR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudera (NASDAQ:CLDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

CLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Cloudera (NASDAQ:CLDR) traded down 0.48% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,024 shares. Cloudera has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $23.35. The firm’s market cap is $2.17 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63.

Cloudera (NASDAQ:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post ($0.93) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth $12,932,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $5,706,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $4,648,000.

