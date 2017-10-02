Clinton Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,377 shares during the quarter. Clinton Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $765,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Clinton Group Inc. Sells 284,377 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/clinton-group-inc-sells-284377-shares-of-spirit-realty-capital-inc-src.html.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE SRC) traded up 0.35% on Monday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,854 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 0.53. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $168.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 514.29%.

Spirit Realty Capital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Phillip D. Joseph, Jr. purchased 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $29,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,658. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip D. Joseph, Jr. purchased 6,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $50,003.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,658. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,697 shares of company stock worth $207,130. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.