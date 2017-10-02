Clinton Group Inc. Grows Holdings in United States Steel Corporation (X)

Clinton Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United States Steel Corporation worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in United States Steel Corporation by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Corporation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Corporation by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Corporation by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of United States Steel Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of United States Steel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Steel Corporation in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel Corporation from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE X) traded up 1.60% during trading on Monday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,475 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 2.89. United States Steel Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $41.83.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. United States Steel Corporation had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Corporation will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. United States Steel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other United States Steel Corporation news, Director Eugene Sperling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,706.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 168,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,808.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 64,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,452. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

