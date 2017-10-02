Clarus Corp (BDE) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.18

Media stories about Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:BDE) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clarus Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7420071848918 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:BDE) traded up 0.76% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.65. 225,449 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Clarus Corp has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:BDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Clarus Corp had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clarus Corp will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clarus Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on Clarus Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Clarus Corp Company Profile

Clarus Corporation, formerly Black Diamond, Inc, through its ownership of Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd., is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of active outdoor performance equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

