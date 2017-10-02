Citigroup’s (C) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.42 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS AG upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $69.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

Citigroup (C) traded up 1.285% on Monday, reaching $73.675. The company had a trading volume of 8,447,475 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.750 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $73.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post $5.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citigroup news, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $344,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,494.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

