Citigroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,345 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,350 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

Get Citigroup Inc. alerts:

Citigroup (C) opened at 72.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $46.06 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post $5.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $344,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,494.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,702,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 206.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 60.8% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Citigroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (C)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/citigroup-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-c-2.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.