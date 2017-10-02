Citigroup Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, during the second quarter worth $7,975,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,662,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,823,000 after purchasing an additional 271,740 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, by 1,900.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 77,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
CCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Compania Cervecerias Unidas, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) opened at 26.93 on Monday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.30.
About Compania Cervecerias Unidas,
Compania Cervecerias Unidas SA is a diversified beverage company operating principally in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Company operates as a brewer, soft drinks producer, water and nectar producer, wine producer and pisco distributor. The Company’s segments include Chile, International Business and Wine.
