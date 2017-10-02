Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,951 Shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Validus Holdings were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Validus Holdings by 2,898.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,947 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Validus Holdings by 183.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,655,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,405 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Validus Holdings by 84.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,684,000 after acquiring an additional 814,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Validus Holdings by 7.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,546,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,363,000 after acquiring an additional 176,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Validus Holdings by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,307,000 after acquiring an additional 172,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

VR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Validus Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Validus Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $55.00 price objective on Validus Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Validus Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Validus Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) opened at 49.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $58.76.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Validus Holdings had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $675.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Validus Holdings, Ltd. will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Validus Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Validus Holdings

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. Validus Re concentrates on first-party property and other reinsurance risks. Talbot is a specialty insurance segment operating within the Lloyd’s insurance market through Syndicate 1183.

